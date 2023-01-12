How to craft chains in Minecraft

There are all kinds of items in Minecraft for various means, but most of the time, you are building things on top of each other. There are not many cases of you hanging something down from a ceiling. Luckily, Chains will let you do just that if you want to place a Lantern or Bell. Even if you don’t want to hang something, you can use them just for a little decoration. Here is how to craft a Chain in Minecraft.

How to make Chains in Minecraft

To craft your own Chains in Minecraft, you need two Iron Nuggets and one Iron Ingot. Place the Ingot in the center square of the Crafting Table grid with the Nuggets placed directly above and below it. Move the completed Chain to your inventory to complete the crafting process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, Chains can be found naturally in the Nether at Bastion Remnants and Ruined Portals. In the Overworld, they can appear in Mineshafts. In Mineshafts, look for them on bridges throughout these tunnels.

After you have some Chains, you can hang them from ceilings or place them horizontally from walls. They can connect to each other, and you can hang a Bell, Lantern, or Soul Lantern from the bottom of them. If you place them sideways, you can walk on them, but since they are so thin, it will take some precision on your part, or you will fall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only time you can use a Chain as a crafting ingredient is when making Hanging Signs. Two Chains with six matching Stripped Logs, Stripped Bamboo, or Stems will create the signage in the style of wood used.

If you are making a dungeon, Chains are a must. They can be combined with Iron Bars and Mossy Cobblestone to make some really ancient-looking structures.