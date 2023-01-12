For the longest time, Diamond was, above all else, the strongest material in Minecraft. However, that is no longer the case. While it should definitely be celebrated when you find Diamond, Netherite improves it by giving better durability and making it so it will not burn up in lava. If you are going to look for Netherite in Survival Mode, you have some work out before you. Here is how to get Netherite in Minecraft.

How to make Netherite items in Minecraft

Starting off on your Netherite journey in Minecraft, you need to go to the Nether and find Ancient Debris. Between Y levels 8 and 22 in this realm, you’ll be able to find it hidden underground. It never appears anywhere with an empty space on one of its sides, so you have to dig for it. They are most likely to appear at Y level 15 but remember that this is one of the rarest blocks in the game. When you find it, mine it with a Diamond Pickaxe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have some Ancient Debris, smelt it in a Furnace to create Netherite Scrap. Usually, this is where you can start making your armor and tools, but not in this case. You need to take that scrap and turn it into Netherite Ingots. To do so, combine four Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots. There is no specific recipe for this crafting; just put them in individual spaces on the grid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have at least one Netherite Ingot, you need a Smithing Table. On the slot on the left, place any Diamond armor or tool and the ingot in the middle slot. This will turn it into a Netherite item, giving it better durability and attack power in the tools’ cases. Additionally, any enchantments you had on the item will carry over to the Netherite version.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding all of the Gold, Ancient Debris, and Diamond to do this will take a long time, but it is definitely worth the investment.