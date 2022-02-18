How to craft potions in Lost Ark

Potions are a critical part of any loadout in Lost Ark. And although you might come across significantly more of them than you need early on in the game, as you progress into the endgame you’ll find yourself finding fewer and using more. Because of this, it’s important to get used to crafting them as early as possible.

Before you do this, it’s important to understand the differences between the two types of health potions in Lost Ark: Healing and HP. Healing potions heal your character for a specific number of health points over an eight second time span, while HP potions heal for a specific percentage of your health points instantly. HP potions are also the only type that can be used in raids and some dungeons. For these reasons, HP potions are the more valuable type by a wide margin, especially as you approach Lost Ark’s endgame.

Before you can craft any HP potions though, you’ll first need to unlock your stronghold, which should happen around the time you reach level 25, upon retaking Luterra Castle and completing the Song of Hearth and Stronghold Ceremony quest. At this point, you can head to your stronghold by playing the Song of Hearth and Home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once there, you’ll be welcomed with a couple of brief quests before being guided through a tutorial that should get you up to speed with researching and crafting. To get through these, (as well as for crafting in general,) you’ll need to have materials to spend, particularly flowers from foraging and wood from logging.

As part of the tutorial, you’ll be asked to craft some HP potions at the Workshop. To do this, press Ctrl+1 and select the Workshop tab. From there you can simply select the HP potions to craft them. Although you’ll start out with only the 30% HP potions available, you can unlock more powerful versions by researching Workshop upgrades at the Lab.