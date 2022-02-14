Foraging is one of the six Trade Skills you can learn in Lost Ark. It’s a good way to find rare resources that you would otherwise have to purchase on the market. The items you gain from Foraging can be used in crafting or selling to other players who need assistance in their projects. But you won’t gain access to this talent right away. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Foraging in Lost Ark.

Similar to the other six Trade Skills in Lost Ark, you can unlock Foraging simultaneously. It all comes down to progressing through the main story and reaching West Luterra. While in this region, you’ll eventually make your way to Lakebar and receive the quest called Crown of Lakebar. Upon completing the quest, you’ll gain access to all six Trade Skills, Foraging included.

After unlocking the Foraging skill, head over to Nickel in Lakebar Village to grab the Novice Foraging Tool; without it, you won’t be able to begin Foraging. So long as you have that purchased and equipped on your character, you’re good to go. The next step is to find any available plants in the region to harvest and collect resources. Each time you collect plants, you’ll use 30 Life Energy for the task.

The ability, Plant Picking, is a passive ability, meaning you don’t have to add the ability to your toolbar. Instead, you’ll want to look for the small leaf icons on your map to pinpoint where you can harvest plants.