How to craft the Zenith sword in Terraria

The Zenith sword in Terraria is a weapon that was released alongside Update 1.4, also called The Journey’s End. It was a major update to the game, with developer Re-Logic moving on to other development projects. The Zenith sword combines several different swords players can craft as they progress through the game. This guide covers everything you need to craft the Zenith Sword in Terraria.

How to quickly craft the Zenith Sword in Terraria

You need to make nine swords before you can make the Zenith sword. Some of them are standard ones that you’ll make as you progress through the game, but many require special ingredients, and finding them all will take time for you to collect.

You need to make these swords to craft the Zenith Sword.

Copper Shortsword For this weapon, you only need to acquire seven copper bars and use an iron or lead anvil.

Enchanted Sword The enchanted sword you want is available by breaking the background sword sprites, which you can find at enchanted sword shrines. A fake version contains a grey and dull sword, whereas the real one has a blue and red sword hilt sticking out of the rock. Break it, and the blade is yours.

Seedler To find this sword, you must defeat the boss, Plantera, on Hardmode. You can find them in the Underground Jungle after defeating The Destroyer, the Sekeltron prime, and The Twins. It has a 14% chance of dropping.

Terra Blade You can acquire this by playing on the game’s Hardcore and acquiring the True Night’s Edge and True Excalibur. After you have those weapons, you need a Mythril or orichalcum anvil.

Starfury The only way to acquire this weapon is to loot Skyware chests or Sky Crates, which you can find on Floating islands.

The Horseman’s Blade You will need to fight the Pumpking boss, which you can battle against during the Pumpkin Moon event. The event occurs at night and continues until dawn. You do not need it to be Halloween to participate in the event.

Influx Waver For this sword, you must participate in the Martian Madness event and take down the Martian Saucer. You can activate the event by first destroying the Golem in your Terraria world. After, search for a Martian Probe hidden somewhere in the world, and if you attack it or detect you, the probe attempts to fly away. Allow it to run away to start the event. The sword has an 11% chance of dropping off of the boss.

Meowmere To acquire this sword, you must battle against the Moon Lord. The Moon Lord is considered the final boss of the game, and you can summon it by destroying the four Celestial Pillars or using a Celestial Sigil where a Golem has been defeated. You have a roughly 11 percent chance of it dropping after this boss fight.

Star Wrath Like Meowmere, the Star Wrath is another potential sword drop from the Moon Lord. It, too, has an 11% chance of dropping after you beat the boss.



After you collect all the swords, you will need a Mythril or orichalcum anvil at your disposal. You will be able to craft it like any other sword in the game after you have all of its ingredients.

The sword requires players to participate in multiple facets of the game to obtain it. The developers believe it to be more potent than Meowmere, which has tremendous base damage.