Terraria is known for having all sorts of secret Bosses. Some have even been removed from the game, such as Ocram, who was a short-lasting Hardmode Boss in one of the older versions of the game. Still, there are some references to him to this day, and with the new 1.4.4 update, Labor of Love, there is another one. It’s the new item with a punny name, Ocram’s Razor, which can only be crafted and used in one of the special new world seeds. In this guide, we will explain where and how to get Ocram’s Razor in Terraria.

Where to get Ocram’s Razor in Terraria

To even be eligible to craft Ocram’s Razor, you have to play in one of the special new world seeds. That is the Everything/Zenith world seed that you can access by using the string getfixedboi or get fixed boi during world creation. This world is going to have all of the special features from custom worlds put together, which by itself makes it pretty challenging already.

To craft Ocram’s Razor, you will need to gather three special items:

Mechanical Skull

Mechanical Eye

Mechanical Worm

All of these are by themselves boss-summoning items that can either be crafted from rare materials or can be extremely rare drops from normal enemies if relevant bosses haven’t been defeated yet.

Once you’ve gathered the three ingredients, take them to a Mythril or Orichalcum Anvil and use them to craft Ocram’s Razor. Interestingly, Ocram’s Razor can be taken outside of the Everything world seed (by exporting your character for example) but has no function when used outside of it.

What is Ocram’s Razor used for in Terraria

Most players expected Ocram’s Razor to be used to summon the deleted boss Ocram to fight in the special world seed. However, Re-logic pulled the rug out under that idea, because this item instead summons Mechdusa.

Image via Terraria Community wiki

Mechdusa is a mashup of all three mechanical bosses whose components were used in making the item in the first place (Skeletron Prime, The Twins, and The Destroyer). Expect an extremely difficult fight, but there is a special reward if you can beat her. Mechdusa is the only source of the unique projectile-melee weapon called Waffle’s Iron, which fires waffle-projectiles at your enemies.

