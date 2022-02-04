How to craft Throwing Knives in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Having the correct tools and equipment in your inventory is the key to surviving a deadly encounter in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. One of the many tools you’ll want to utilize in the game are Throwing Knives. These are weapons you can use in your off-hand during or before a fight that you can send flying out to your opponents. Depending on the type of knife you throw, they’re effective at temporarily distracting something or causing a status effect against them. Here’s what you need to know about crafting Throwing Knives in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Before you can craft Throwing Knives, you’ll progress through the game and make it to the Markers of Plague story quest. Traditionally, you want to pick them up from a craftmaster. You can find craftmaster in settlements that can upgrade your blueprints and provide with some you may not have. While you’ll be able to find additional variations of Throwing Knives with craftmasters, the base blueprint becomes available when you complete that story quest. If you don’t have it yet, continue playing Dying Light 2.

Now, with the Throwing Knives blueprint unlocked, go into your crafting page, and you should find them on the crafting list. You will need 10 scraps and one rag to craft one. These weapons do 10 damage, have a light enemy hit reaction, and produce two Throwing Knives to use every time you craft one.

You can find additional variations of Throwing Knives as you speak with craftmasters, such as infected blades that damage an opponent over time. Make sure to talk with any new craftmasters you locate to see what they have for sale.