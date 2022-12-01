How to craft TM 006 Scary Face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With hundreds of different moves to learn and discover for your Pokémon, each with a special effect or certain utility, there are also different ways to teach your Pokémon these moves. One of the most reliable ways to teach Pokémon some new techniques is through the tried and true Technical Machine (TM) system, which are items that teach specific moves to your Pokémon if they are able to. As long as you have a TM at hand and a Pokémon who can learn that move, you can utilize a TM.

As you get farther in the game, you will have the ability to craft more TMs at the Technical Machine Machine. Battling Gym leaders, clearing Team Star bases, and finding TMs in the open world are ways to unlock new TMs to craft. You can’t reuse TMs in this game, but you can craft TMs at the Technical Machine Machine if you have the proper materials at hand. Scary Face is a move that lowers the Speed of the enemy Pokémon by two stages, allowing your Pokémon to go first.

Materials needed to craft TM 006 Scary Face in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to have located TM 006 Scary Face to craft it at the Technical Machine Machine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the materials you will need to craft the Technical Machine:

400 League Points

x3 Stantler Hair

x3 Sandile Claw

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to purchase certain items or to craft TMs. Based on the move, you might need to spend more League Points or fewer League Points. In the case of Scary Face, 400 League Points is on the cheaper end, so you won’t need to grind out too many points to make copies of this status move. If you are in need of League Points, you can exchange Pokémon materials you do not need in exchange for the currency.

Stantler Hair and Sandile Claw can be found by defeating the respective Pokémon or their evolutions. TM 006 Scary Face lowers the Speed of the enemy by two stages, which will likely allow your Pokémon to move first.