How to craft TM 008 Fire Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are so many great abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that your Pokemon can learn at any point in time with the help of the TM Machine. Abilities such as Thunder Fang, Psybeam, and Low Kick can all be easily crafted and taught to Pokemon of any level, as long as their type is compatible. The Fire Fang ability is a great starting point for weaker Pokemon that need Fire-type ability. So, to get your Pokemon educated in the ways of Fire, here is how you can craft TM 008 Fire Fang in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 008 Fire Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Thunder Fang TM 009 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Houndour Fang

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Fire Fang TM only needs 800 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Houndour Fangs.

To get the Houndour Fang item, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 fangs per Houndour defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Fire Fang ability has a 10% chance to burn your enemy and can also deal a decent amount of physical Fire damage. This skill goes great with Pokemon that have a good Attack stat, as it can be used to quickly deal damage and also, maybe, burn the competition.