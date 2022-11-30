Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can work smarter and not harder then it comes to teaching their monster new moves. Thanks to TM Machines at Pokémon Centers, particular materials and League Points can create powerful attacks that can instantly be applied to Pokémon once they are obtained. One of the best TMs to craft is surely Ice Fang, which can deal double its supplied damage to an assortment of types. Here’s how to craft TM 010 Ice Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials for crafting TM 010 Ice Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As powerful as it may be, Ice Fang does not require many materials. First, Trainers will need to have three Cubchoo Fur. The item is most often rewarded by defeating none other than Cubchoo or its evolve form, Beartic, in the wild. The Pokémon should then drop only one Cubchoo at a time, so expect to get into a few heated battles. Once that’s done, you can then make your over to a TM machine to craft Ice Fang with the three Cubchoo Fur and 800 League Points.

Although Cubchoo can be scarce on the map, there is one method to have TM 010 Ice Fang without the use of crafting. As marked below, a single Ice Fang can be discovered on a mountain southwest of the watchtower in South Province (Area Three). Once at the top of the location’s mountain, the TM will appear in the form of a yellow Poké Ball at its cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ice-type move can be promising for any Pokémon that can learn it. The TM may have just 65 Power and 95 accuracy, but it is super effective against Grass, Ground, Flying, and Dragon-types. Additionally, it can be used up to 24 times before its dedicated Pokémon faints. Those able to earn the move can lend it to a range of rare monsters, including the Legendary Koraidon as well as Gyarados and Tyranitar.