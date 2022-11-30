Where to find Cubchoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With its teddy bear appearance and large (too large, probably) snot drip, Cubchoo is far from the most intimidating Pokémon you’ll come across in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some might even say it’s a little unpleasant to look at. That said, it still might be a valuable addition to your roster, especially if you’re looking for a few ice type attacks in battles. Of course, it’s also a requirement if you’re trying to fill out your entire Pokédex.

How to catch Cubchoo

You can find Cubchoo in a large section of Paldea’s northern regions. It’s most common on chilly Glaseado Mountain and many of its surrounding areas, an appropriate place for an ice type Pokémon. In our experience, they are fairly plentiful all over Glaseado Mountain and generally don’t gather in groups. We were able to find quite a few in the central parts of the area shown above, such as near Glaseado Gym, where you will find the fearsome Gym Leader Grusha.

As an ice type Pokémon, make sure to take advantage of Cubchoo’s weakness to fire, fighting, rock, and steel attacks when battling it. Also note its resistances to dragon, flying, grass, and ground attacks, which can come in handy if you just need to damage it slightly for an easier capture without making it faint in the process. Cubchoo has one evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as it can evolve into the larger (and easier on the eyes) Beartic at level 37. As a member of your party, Cubchoo comes with a solid HP and lackluster base speed and defense. It can, however, make up for these weaknesses by using its Slush Rush or Snow Cloak abilities. These will buff its speed and evasion respectively, but only during hailstorms.