How to earn League Points (LP) In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

League Points (LP) is a unique currency in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can use it to purchase items from the Poké Mart, or you can use it to create TMs when visiting a TM station while at a Pokémon Center. They’re a helpful resource for you, but obtaining them can be a little obscure. Here’s what you need to know about how to earn League Points in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get LP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are several ways for you to earn League Points. One of the better ways to do it while casually exploring the Paldea region is to make your way to the TM machine and sell any unwanted Pokémon resources you find. These resources will drop after you defeat a wild Pokémonin combat. Although you can use them to create TMs, you won’t need all of them, and these are a reliable source of LP while playing.

Another way to earn them is to seek out the Pokémon Centers with the Pokémon League reps. They will ask how your battles have been going in the area. They will issue you a challenge where you can attempt to defeat a set amount of trainers in the area they’re covering, and if you do that, return to them to earn several LP. This is another good method for those who prefer participating in Pokémon Battles.

For those focused on battling against Team Star, you will earn a large amount of LP for every Team Star base you take down. This is another good method to do while advancing the game.

For those starting to run out of money at the Poké Mart, exchanging any Pokémon materials you find and don’t want to use in the wild will likely be your best option, especially as you explore and play through the game.