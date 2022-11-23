How to craft TM 149 Earthquake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs you can craft in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but TM 149 Earthquake is one of the most useful ones out there. With 100 Power and accuracy, this move will bring down any Pokémon that isn’t resistant to Ground-type moves. All you have to do is find the TM and then craft it. Here is how you can craft TM 149 Earthquake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 149 Earthquake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four things you will need to craft the Earthquake TM 149 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

12000 League Points (LP)

3 Phanpy Nail

3 Diglett Dirt

3 Barboach Slime

Also, before you can craft TM 149 Earthquake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Earthquake TM needs 12000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Phanpy Nail, Diglett Dirt, and Barboach Slime materials, you will need to find their respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Phanpy, Diglett, or Barboach defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Earthquake move is an extremely powerful move that you will probably still have in your move set by the end of the game. It can one-shot most Pokémon, especially if they have a type disadvantage, but can also destroy your allies. It works a lot like a nuke, as it can destroy your enemies and allies alike.