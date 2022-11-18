Crafting is a good portion of what you will be doing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with TMs being one of the many things that you can craft. TMs, or Technical Machines, are disc items that you can use to teach a pokémon new moves. Each of the TMs in the game requires you to collect pokémon materials to craft it. Pounce is just one of the many moves in the game that appears as a TM and it is worth teaching to a pokémon since it also lowers the target’s speed. This guide will show you how to craft TM 021 Pounce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials for crafting TM 021 Pounce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 021 Pounce is made using two different materials. To make this TM you will need three Nymble Claws and three Tarountula Thread. Tarountula can be found around the beginning of the game in multiple locations but mainly appears around the path leading from your house to Los Platos. Nymble, on the other hand, can’t be found until you have completed the tutorial and can access Southern Province Area Two. Defeating or capturing both pokémon will get you one or two of the material associated with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pounce isn’t a move that you will know the recipe for right away. You will first need to obtain the TM to allow your character to make a copy of it. The TM is obtained as a reward for defeating the gym leader in Cortondo. This gym leader specializes in bug-type pokémon so make sure to bring a fire-type to quickly complete the battle.

Related: Where to find Yungoos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have the TM unlocked and the required crafting materials, head to a TM Machine. Making the Pounce TM will cost you 800LP or League Points but it is definitely worth it. This is a powerful move early on in the game that launches your pokémon at the opponent, lowering the target’s speed in the process. This is a great way to help your pokémon get first attack in battle.