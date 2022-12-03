How to craft TM 017 Confuse Ray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a series of items found in every single mainline Pokémon game: Technical Machines. These items allow your Pokémon to learn moves they don’t usually learn while leveling up, giving them extra strength, type coverage, or utility in a fight. Technical Machines are bountiful, and there are over 150 Technical Machines in the game. However, they can only be used one time each. With over 400 Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll run out of Technical Machines quickly.

As you progress throughout the game, clearing gym battles, beating Team Star bases, and exploring the open world, your library of Technical Machines will expand. But you don’t have to worry about using these Technical Machines, as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet give you the option to craft new copies of a given Technical Machine at the Technical Machine Machine, found at every Pokémon Center.

Materials needed to craft TM 017 Confuse Ray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock TM 017 Confuse Ray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to craft it. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft Confuse Ray:

400 League Points

x3 Gastly Gas

x3 Mareep Wool

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to craft certain items or purchase different items. Confuse Ray is a Ghost-type status move that inflicts the Confuse ailment on enemies. Confuse is one of the more ineffective status ailments in the game, and the ability to commonly spread Confuse makes Confuse Ray a very cheap TM to build, costing only 400 League Points.

You can get Gastly Gas and Mareep Wool by defeating the respective Pokémon or their evolutions. Confuse Ray deals no damage, has 10 PP, and has 100 accuracy.