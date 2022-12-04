How to craft TM 018 Thief in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought back the Technical Machines (TMs) we know and love, and there are over 150 TMs to collect this time around. TMs allow your Pokémon to learn moves they don’t usually learn while leveling up traditionally, which gives them some extra strength, type coverage, and utility during a battle. The variety of TMs is bountiful, with attack moves, status moves, and other utility moves represented. However, each TM can only be used one time, so you have to use them carefully.

Thankfully, if you need to teach a move to more than one Pokémon, all TMs in the game are craftable with a new machine found at every Pokémon Center: the Technical Machine Machine. As you collect new TMs from exploring the open world, defeating gym battles, or clearing Team Star bases, your library of TMs will expand, and so will the TMs you can craft. After collecting the materials you need, you’ll be able to craft any TM you desire and teach it to all of your Pokémon.

Materials needed to craft TM 018 Thief in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock TM 018 Thief in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to craft it. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft the 18th TM in the game, Thief:

3,000 LP

x3 Houndoor Fang

x3 Shroodle Ink

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a special currency used by the Technical Machine Machine to make TMs, and also as a way to buy certain items. In the case of TM 018 Thief, you will need 3,000 LP. Thief is a Dark-type physical attack move that has 60 Base Power, 100 Accuracy, and 25 PP. The power of this move comes from its effect, though: “The user attacks and steals the target’s held item simultaneously. The user can’t steal anything if it already holds an item.”