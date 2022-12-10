How to craft TM 025 Facade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many powerful moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and your Pokémons can not learn most of them as leveling up. That’s why the game has TMs, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons certain moves they won’t learn by leveling up. You have to craft these TMs using a TM machine with the required materials. There are many types of TMs that you can teach your Pokémons, from water to steel, but TM 025 Facade is a normal-type TM that every Pokémon can learn. Here is everything you need to craft TM 025 Facade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

TM 025 Facade crafting materials and where to get them

To craft TM 025 Facade, you need certain materials, and here are those:

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Komala Claw

x3 Tinkatink Hair

x3 Stantler Hair

Before crafting the TM, you need to gather these materials. Firstly you need Komala Claw, Tinkatink Hair, and Stantlet Hair. To get all of these, you need to find these Pokémons. When you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them, and you will get the materials. You can also battle them to make them go faint or capture them to loot the materials.

Lastly, you need League Points. There are many ways to get those, but some methods are quicker than others. The quickest way to get League Points is to exchange Pokémon materials for them. You have to go to a TM machine and do it there. The other methods to get League Points are to battle Team Star and Tera Pokémons and to visit Tera Raids.

Once you have all the materials and League Points, go to a TM machine. You can always find one on either side at a Pokémon Centre. Interact with the machine and select the option to craft TMs. Scroll down and select TM 025 Facade. Lastly, press the interaction button to craft it.