How to get Komala Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials for you to find as you travel the Paldea Region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs at TM Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Komala Claws is just one of the many ingredients that exist in the Paldea region and they come from the koala pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Komala Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Komala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material that is unique to their evolutionary line. Just like how you get Larvesta Fuzz from Larvesta and Volcarona, you can get Komala Claws from Komala. While there are many difficult-to-find pokémon in the Paldea region, Komala isn’t one of them. This pokémon actually appears in many areas around the map and isn’t hard to locate.

According to Komala’s habitat information, you can find the koala pokémon in the following areas of the Paldea region:

South Province Area One

South Province Area Two

South Province Area Four

East Province Area One

East Province Area Two

Tagtree Thicket

North Province Area One

As you can see, there are many locations where you can find this pokémon in the wild. While it is possible to find Komala roaming around fields and near cities, you are far more likely to spot this pokémon in the trees. When searching for this pokémon, check the trees to make sure none are hiding within the foliage.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Komala in the wild to obtain Komala Claws. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Komala, you will get up to three Komala Claws added to your collection of materials. You can use these claws at TM Machines provided you have unlocked TM recipes that require the material.