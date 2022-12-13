How to craft TM 037 Draining Kiss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 037 Draining Kiss is one of the many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a fairy-type TM, meaning only fairy Pokémons can learn this move. Draining Kiss is a kiss move that steals your enemy’s health and revives you by half of that. The attack has 50 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great move to have in your arsenal. To craft TM 037 Draining Kiss, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 037 Draining Kiss crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the TM 037 Draining Kiss materials you need for crafting it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x800 League Points

x3 Igglybuff Fluff

x3 Flabebe Pollen

You can gather League Points with various methods, but one method is the quickest way to do it. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine to exchange materials with League Points. You can also get League Points by defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémons and by finding Tera Raids.

To gather Igglybuff Fluff and Flabebe Pollen, you first need to find these Pokémons. When you find the Pokémons, you need to defeat them by sending out your Pokémon. When you do that, they will drop the materials. You can also battle them and capture or make them faint to get the materials.

How to craft TM 037 Draining Kiss step–by–step

Here are all the steps you need to follow to craft TM 037 Draining Kiss after gathering its materials.