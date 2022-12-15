How to craft TM 052 Snowscape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and VIolet feature many TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves they won’t learn as levelling up. One such TM is TM 052 Snowscape, an ice-type TM, and only a few Pokémons can learn it. Using this move, your Pokémon summons a snowstorm lasting five turns and increases Defence for ice types. The move has no Accuracy or Attack stats, and it has 10 PP. To craft TM 052 Snowscape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to gather its materials and here is how you can do that.

TM 052 Snowscape crafting materials and where to get them

To craft TM 052 Snowscape, you need the following materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Snover Berries

x3 Delibird Parcel

x3 Snom Thread

To gather League Points, you can use various methods. A quick method to get League Points is to exchange unneeded materials with League Points. You can do that by going to any Pokémon Centre and interacting with the TM machine. The other methods to get League Points are by defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémon or raiding Tera Dens.

You can gather Snover Berries, Delibird Parcel, and Snom Thread by finding these Pokémons. You can find these Pokémons at their habitat locations, and when you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them, which will give you their materials. They usually drop the materials in twos, but sometimes It can even be three.

How to craft TM 052 Snowscape step–by–step

Once you find all the materials for TM 052 Snowscape, follow the steps below to craft it.