How to craft TM 058 Brick Break in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature hundreds of TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons different moves. TM 058 Brick Break is one such TM, and it is a fighting-type TM, meaning only certain Pokémons can learn this move. When you use this move, your Pokémon attack the enemy with a swift karate chop and damage their health. It’s helpful to break the enemy’s defense and attack them when they have barriers. The move has 75 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great move to have. You need to gather its materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 058 Brick Break crafting materials and where to get them

You need the following materials to craft TM 058 Brick Break in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Makuhita Sweat

x3 Hawlucha Down

x3 Crabrawler Shell

You can get League Points using different methods, one of which is the quickest. In that method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials with League Points. Most of the time, you will have a lot of unneeded materials to exchange. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Makuhita Sweat, Hawlucha Down, and Crabrawler Shell, you must find these Pokémons. When you find them, you need to send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also battle yourself and defeat them or capture them to get the materials you need. You will usually get the materials in twos and threes for each Pokémon you defeat.

How to craft TM 058 Brick Break step–by–step

Once you have all the materials you need, follow the steps below to craft TM 058 Brick Break.