How to craft TM 062 Foul Play in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have many attacks that you can teach your Pokémons using TMs, and one such move is TM 062 Foul Play. It’s a dark-type move, meaning only certain Pokémon types can learn it. When you use that move, your Pokémon attacks the enemy and damage it depending on their Attack stat, meaning the higher the Attack stat, the more damage your Pokémon will do. The move has 95 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP. To craft TM 062 Foul Play in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 062 Foul Play crafting materials and where to get them

You need to get the following materials for crafting TM 062 Foul Play in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Murkrow Bauble

x3 Sandile Claw

There are many methods to get League Points, one of which is the quickest when crafting TMs. You need to go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Murkrow Bauble and Sandile Claw, you need to find these Pokémons. Once you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also battle them and make them go faint or capture them to get the materials. They usually drop materials in twos and threes, so you will have no problem gathering them.

How to craft TM 062 Foul Play step–by–step

Once you have all the materials for TM 062 Foul Play, follow the steps below.