How to get Sandile Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a large number of ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Sandile Claws is just one of the many ingredients that exist in the games and they come from the desert croc pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Sandile Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sandile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that is unique to that evolution line. Just like how you can get Snover Berries from Snover and Abomasnow, you can get Sandile Claws from Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile. Of course, you will need to track down Sandile’s spawn location before you can start gathering some of its claws. Unlike most pokémon in the game, Sandile is limited to one spawn area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sandile can only spawn in one area of the Paldea region; the Asado Desert. This is the large desert on the western side of the map between Cascarrafa and Porto Marinada. Luckily, Sandile is a pretty common spawn here and can usually be found within a few minutes while exploring the desert. It is easy to overlook these pokémon in the wild because they like to lie in wait under the sand, showing only their eyes.

Related: How to get Basculin Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to get your hands on some Sandile Claws, you will need to battle wild Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon in the wild, you will get Sandile Claws added to the materials pouch of your backpack. Sandile Claws are a necessary material to craft TM006 Scary Face, TM035 Mud Shot, TM044 Dragon Tail, and TM062 Foul Play.