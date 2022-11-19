There are a ton of different materials that you can find all across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These materials come from pokémon and are used to make TMs at TM Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials found in the Paldea region is Murkrow Baubles which comes from the bird of darkness itself. This guide will show you how to get Murkrow Bauble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Murkrow Bauble location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon materials come from the pokémon that share the same name as the material. Just like Dunsparce will give you Dunsparce Scales, Murkrow will give you Murkrow Baubles. You will first need to locate where Murkrow can spawn. Luckily, it isn’t that difficult to track this pokémon down and you should be able to find it shortly after completing the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Murkrow’s habitat log, the Paldea region is covered in areas where this pokémon is able to spawn. The earliest area you can find this pokémon is Southern Province Area Four which is to the south of Area Two. Since Murkrow is a dark-type pokémon, it is only fitting that it spawns at night. Murkrow doesn’t have a specific type of location that it prefers to spawn so keep your eyes peeled.

Just like with other pokémon that you collect materials from, you will need to battle Murkrow in the wild and either defeat or capture it to get Murkrow Baubles. Each time you defeat or capture a Murkrow, you will get one or two Baubles to add to your materials collection. Murkrow Baubles can be used to craft TMs at a TM Machine provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.