Technical Machines (TMs) are items that will let you teach a number of new moves to your large library of Pokémon. The moves that you teach Pokémon through TMs are ones that your Pokémon often don’t learn naturally, including leveling up or breeding Pokémon. Therefore, TMs are a necessary step in building your Pokémon, as it allows them to have some more type coverage, spread status ailments, and lower or raise the stats of Pokémon. However, despite how important TMs are, each TM can only be used one time.

Fortunately, there are ways to get another copy of a TM you used to own. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new crafting mechanic, allowing you to create additional copies of TMs you have found throughout the game. There are over 150 TMs in the game, which means there are tons of recipes for you to discover and craft. Each recipe will require you to find some materials dropped by Pokémon throughout the open world. These materials are received after you defeat or catch a certain Pokémon. You’ll also need League Points, a special currency earned from Team Star battles, or by selling Pokémon materials.

After you get the materials you need, head to the Pokémon Center and find the Technical Machine Machine. This is a machine found at every Pokémon Center that allows you to craft the TM you want.

How to craft TM 068 Thunder Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 068 Thunder Punch, head to the nearest Pokémon Center and craft this TM with the following materials:

5,000 LP

x3 Toxel Sparks

x3 Meditite Sweat

Thunder Punch is an Electric-type move with 75 base power, 100 accuracy, and 15 PP. This move has the following effect: “The target is attacked with an electrified punch. This may also leave the target with paralysis.”