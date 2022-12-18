How to craft TM 070 Sleep Talk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature hundreds of different TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves. One of these TMs is TM 070 Sleep Talk, a normal-type TM, meaning most Pokémon types can learn it. It’s a useful move for when your Pokémon is asleep as it allows your Pokémon to attack from one of the moves it has, making the sleep effect less lethal for you. You have 10 PP with this move with no Attack and Accuracy stat. To craft TM 070 Sleep Talk, you need to get its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 070 Sleep Talk crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need to craft TM 070 Sleep Talk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x400 League Points

x3 Hippopotas Sand

x3 Slowpoke Claw

If you need League Points, you have various ways to get them. One of the best methods to get League Points is by going to a Pokémon Centre and using the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. Furthermore, you can defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons and rain Tera Dens to get even more League Points.

To gather Hippopotas Sand and Slowpoke Claw, you need to find these Pokémons. When you find them, send your Pokémon to battle and defeat them, which gives you their materials. You can also go close to them, start a Pokémon battle, and defeat or capture them to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 070 Sleep Talk step–by–step

When you have all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 070 Sleep Talk.