How to get Hippopotas Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Crafting is just one of the many ways you can spend your time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, crafting items requires materials and most of the materials that you find will come from pokémon. Pokémon materials are many used to craft TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Hippopotas Sand is just one of the many materials that can come from the Paldea region. This guide will show you how you can get Hippopotas Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Hippopotas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that is unique to the pokémon in it. Just like how you can get Gible Scales from Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp, you can get Hippopotas Sand from Hippopotas and Hippowdon. Of course, if you want to collect some of this precious sand, you will need to track down where Hippopotas spawn. Unfortunately, the number of areas where this pokémon spawns is limited to one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Hippopotas’ habitat data, you can only find Hippopotas in one area; the Asasdo Desert. This is the area on the western side of the map that is between Cascarrafa and Porto Marinada. Luckily, it is not uncommon for Hippopotas to spawn here so you shouldn’t have a problem locating this pokémon once you reach the desert. Since Hippopotas is a ground-type, you will want to bring a pokémon that knows water or grass-type moves.

Related: How to get Shellos Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle wild Hippopotas and Hippowdon if you want to get Hippopotas Sand. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Hippopotas Sand added to the materials pouch of your backpack. Hippopotas Sand is a necessary material to craft TM051 Sand Storm and TM070 Sleep Talk.