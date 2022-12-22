How to craft TM 089 Body Press in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Break through the defenses!
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many TMs that you can use for teaching your Pokémons certain moves that they don’t usually learn. One of these TMs is TM 089 Body Press, and it is a fighting-type move, meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon attacks the enemy with all its body. The more Defense the enemy has, the more damage it will take from this attack. Like crafting any other TM, you need to gather materials for TM 089 Body Press, and here is how you can do that.
TM 089 Body Press crafting materials and where to get them
Below are all the materials you need to craft TM 089 Body Press.
- x8,000 League Points
- x5 Cetoddle Grease
- x3 Hawlucha Down
- x3 Pawniard Blade
To get League Points, you can use many methods, but one of them is the quickest for crafting TMs. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.
If you need Cetoddle Grease, Hawlucha Down, and Pawniard Blade, you must find these Pokémons first at their habitat locations. Once you do that, send your best Pokémon to defeat them, and it will give you the materials you need from them. You can also defeat or capture them in a Pokémon battle to get their materials.
How to craft TM 089 Body Press step–by–step
Once you have all the needed materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 089 Body Press.
- Go to any Pokémon Centre in the world.
- Interact with the TM machine on either side of the counter.
- Select the option to craft TMs from the menu.
- Scroll down to find TM 089 Body Press from the list of TMs.
- Press the interaction button and choose the amount you want to craft.