How to get Pawniard Blades in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different materials that you can find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the materials you can find come from pokémon and are used to make TMs at TM machines around the map. Pawniard Blades are just one of the many materials you can obtain in the games and they come from the sharp blade pokémon. Here is how you can get your hands on Pawniard Blades in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Pawniard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have their own material that you can get from them. Just like Varoom Fumes come from Varoom, you can get Pawniard Blades from Pawniard. Of course, you need to locate Pawniard before you can start gathering its blades and that is easier said than done. Pawniard only has a few spawn locations around the map but luckily, one of them is pretty early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Pawniard’s habitat information, you can locate the sharp blade pokémon in three locations; South Province Area Five, Tagtree Thicket, and East Province Area Three. You can find this pokémon shortly after completing the tutorial by heading southeast of Mesagoza. Pawniard likes to spawn around riverbanks so make sure to avoid any open fields or deserts when searching for this pokémon.

To obtain Pawniard Blades, you will need to battle Pawniard in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Pawniard, you will get additional Pawniard Blades added to your collection of materials. The number of blades obtained can be anywhere from one to three, so you may need to farm this pokémon for a while to get a specific number of the material. You can use Pawniard Blades to make TMs at TM Machines around the map.