How to get Cetoddle Grease in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cetoddle was a Pokémon first introduced with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This small, adorable Pokémon toddles about in the colder parts of the new map Paldea. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have also added new crafting features, particularly those which allow players to make their own TMs or Technical Machines. To craft these, you’ll need certain materials, also introduced with the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In this guide, we’ll look at where and how you can obtain one of these materials, Cetoddle Grease in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cetoddle is an Ice-Pokémon, which in general means they’ll be found in colder climes. This is important to note because you’ll have to track Cetoddles down if you want to obtain Cetoddle Grease to craft your TMs. TMs are single-use items that will teach your Pokémon a powerful new move that they can use in battle.

A Cetoddle closely resembles a snowball mixed with a Narwhal and is obscenely cute. It is also the only Pokémon that will be able to provide you with Cetoddle Grease. Cetoddle is found mainly up on Glasdeao Mountain and can be found traveling in groups which are perfect if you’re looking to gather plenty of Cetoddle Grease.

To gain Cetoddle Grease, you’ll have two options. You can either catch a cluster of them, which will provide you with about three Cetoddle Grease per catch, or you can battle them. Battling is more resource-friendly and offers you Exp. Points, and can be less frustrating. If you choose to battle, you will obtain fewer Cetoddle Grease per battle, however.

There are two types of battle modes that you can engage in, normal and automatic battles. Automatic battles require you to throw out your Pokémon and allow them to battle in the wild. You can toss them out with the “R” button, and they’ll attack whatever is around them until they lose too much HP or find a foe they cannot defeat. They’ll also return to their Pokéball if you leave them too far behind.