How to craft TM 103 Substitute in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Popular in both offensive and defensive builds, the Substitute Technical Machine is a must-have for any trainer looking to break into the competitive scene. While Substitute does not see frequent use in casual play, it is one of the powerhouses of competitive battling, providing both offensive and defensive utility depending on the Pokémon using it. It pairs well with Pokémon like Mimikyu, whose Disguise ability gives it a free turn to set up Substitute and Swords Dance, before going to town on an opponent’s team, or Breloom, who can use Leech Seed to gradually recover the health that was used for Substitute. Here is how you can craft TM 103 Substitute in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 103 Substitute in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot via Gamepur

After unlocking the recipe for TM 103 Substitute, head towards the nearest Pokémon Center and boot up the TM Machine. To craft this Technical Machine, you will require the following materials:

5000 League Points

3 Mimikyu Scrap

3 Azurill Fur

3 Falinks Sweat

Mimikyu can be found in the East Province (Area Two), the West Province (Area Three) and Tagtree Thicket, as well as 5 and 6 star Tera Raid battles. As a Ghost and Fairy type, it is weak to Ghost and Steel-type moves, while taking no damage from Dragon, Normal and Fighting-type moves.

Azurill is a fairly common spawn in the river and lake biomes of Paldea. It can be found in the East Province (Area One) and the South Province (Areas One, Two and Five). It is a Normal and Fairy type Pokémon, and as such will take increased damage from Poison and Steel-type moves, while being immune to damage from Ghost and Dragon-type moves.

Falinks spawns occasionally in the North Province (Area Two), the West Province (Areas One and Two) and in Asado Desert. It is a pure Fighting-type Pokémon, taking super effective damage from Flying, Psychic and Fairy-type moves. Due to its low spawn rates, players will most likely have to reset the area’s spawns before encountering one.