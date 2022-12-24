How to craft TM 114 Shadow Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shadow Ball is the go-to move for Ghost-type Special attackers. Having been part of the game since the second generation, it is considered a staple for many Ghost-type Pokémon and is a popular coverage option for other types of Specially offensive Pokémon as well. Here is how you can craft TM 114 Shadow Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 114 Shadow Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once you have unlocked TM 114 Shadow Ball, head over to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft this Technical Machine:

8000 League Points

5 Gastly Gas

3 Sandygast Sand

3 Sinistea Chip

Gastly can be found in the ruins, mountain and mine biomes of the East Province (Areas Two and Three), the South Province (Areas One and Three) and the West Province (Area One). They only spawn at night, but are fairly common. As a Ghost and Poison type, Gastly is weak to Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It is naturally immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves, and due to its Levitate ability, it is also immune to Ground-type moves.

Sandygast are a common sight in the beach biomes of the East Province (Area Two), the South Province (Area Five) and the West Province (Area Two). Due to its Ghost and Ground dual typing, it is weak to Grass, Ice, Water, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Sinistea can only be found in 2 locations in Paldea, the South Province (Area Six) and the East Province (Area Three). Of the locations, the South Province location has a higher spawn rate, but it can only be accessed later in the game. Players attempting to farm Sinistea at the East Province location will most likely have to reset the area’s spawns several times before encountering one.