How to craft TM 104 Iron Defense in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best ways to make your lineup of Pokémon more flexible and powerful in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to take full advantage of TMs. These powerful Technical Machines give you the ability to grant Pokémon new moves that just may give you the edge in your battles. TMs can be tricky to track down, though, which you’ll need to do if you want to unlock the recipes to craft them. Luckily, unlocking TM 104 Iron Defense, which boosts a Pokémon’s defense stat, isn’t too hard if you know where to look.

How to get TM 104 Iron Defense in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few places around Paldea you can find TM 104 Iron Defense, and they’re all pretty well hidden. The easiest of these to reach is shown above, on Glaseado Mountain, northeast of the Glaseado Gym Pokéstop fast travel location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach it, you can fast travel to the Glaseado Gym Pokéstop and jump over the hills to the northeast. As you head downhill, you might be able to make out the shimmer of an item ahead of you, on the west side of the river. This isn’t TM 104, but it is in the same direction, and is useful to help keep your bearings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After passing the glowing item, you’ll have to hop over a few more hills to reach this small outcrop of plain non snow-covered rock that overlooks the ocean. At the bottom, you’ll see a yellow item, which is TM 104 Iron Defense. After you find TM 104, you will be able to craft more of them at the crafting machine at any Pokéstop. To do this, you’ll need three Pineco Husks, 3 Bronzor Fragments, and 1500 League Points.