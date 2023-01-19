First introduced in the third generation, Trick is a non-damaging move that allows the player to exchange Held Items with its target. While it does not see much use in casual play, it can be an incredibly disruptive move in competitive play, dismantling stall-based teams and bulky walls. Running Trick on a Pokémon holding a Choice Scarf was a popular method used to cripple many stall teams, as they would be locked into a move and therefore be unable to set up their support moves. Here is how to craft TM 109 Trick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What materials are used to craft TM 109 Trick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have unlocked TM 109 Trick, reach the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft this Technical Machine:

5000 League Points

3 Shuppet Scrap

3 Sableye Gem

3 Sinistea Chip

Shuppet Scrap is dropped by the Shuppet line. Shuppet itself can be found in the East Province (Areas One, Two and Three). Its evolved form, Banette, can be found around Alfornada Cavern and Glaseado Mountain. They are pure Ghost-type Pokémon and are weak to Dark and Ghost-type moves.

Sableye is the only source of Sableye Gems. It frequently spawns in the underground and cave biomes of the East Province (Area Three), the North Province (Area One), the West Province (Areas One and Two), Alfornada Cavern, and Dalizapa Passage. Due to its Dark and Ghost dual typing, it is only weak to Fairy-type moves.

Sinistea Chips come from Sinistea, which can only be found in 2 locations in the overworld, the South Province (Area Six) and the East Province (Area Three). The South Province location has a higher spawn rate, though bear in mind that it can only be accessed later in the game. It is weak to Dark and Ghost-type moves.