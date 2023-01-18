How to craft TM 112 Aura Sphere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A move made popular by Lucario in the fourth generation, Aura Sphere is one of the many craftable Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is a Special based Fighting type move with a base power of 80. It does not check for accuracy, meaning that it will never miss, no matter how low the Pokémon’s accuracy multiplier is. Especially offensive Pokémon such as Armarouge, who are weak to Dark types due to its secondary Psychic typing, they are able to run Aura Sphere as a means of countering against opposing Dark types. Here is how you can craft TM 112 Aura Sphere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 112 Aura Sphere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

After unlocking TM 112 Aura Sphere, head down to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine with the following resources:

8000 League Points

5 Ralts Dust

3 Riolu Fur

3 Charcadet Soot

Ralts Dust can be obtained from the Ralts line. Of all these Pokémon, Kirlia is the easiest to farm consistently due to its frequent spawns in the West Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Two). Players should use Poison, Ghost and Steel-type moves to quickly defeat them. Ralts itself has a very low spawn rate, so it is not advisable to farm them unless you have the time and patience to spare to seek them out.

Riolu Fur drops from Riolu and its evolved form, Lucario. Riolu spawn in the South Province (Areas Two and Four), and are more commonly seen in mountain biomes. Lucario has a significantly lower spawn rate, but can be found in the overworld in the North Province (Areas One and Two). Both Pokémon have a dual typing of Fighting and Steel, and as a result are weak to Fire, Fighting and Ground-type moves.

Like its name suggests, Charcadet Soot drops exclusively from Charcadet. Its evolved forms do not spawn in the overworld, so this tiny fiery warrior is your only source of this rare material. Charcadet has a notoriously low spawn rate, but can be encountered as a fixed spawn in the South Province (Areas and Five), and the West Province (Area One). As a pure Fire type Pokémon, Charcadet is weak to Water, Ground and Rock-type moves.