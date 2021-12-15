How to craft Winter’s Presence in Guild Wars 2

Winter’s Presence is the perfect addition to your Wintersday wardrobe. This equippable shoulder piece has a gentle flurry of snow falling and leaves an icy trail in your characters’ wake as they run.

Winters Presence requires several collection items to be unlocked, which are only unlockable during Wintersday, and it cannot be bought from the Trading Post as it is account bound. To unlock the collection, you must purchase the Blueprint for Winter’s Essence from a Charity Corps Seraph [Gift Wrapping] in Divinity’s Reach and consume it. This will unlock the collection and allow you to progress from there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Essence of Mischief

This trophy can be crafted in the Mystic Forge and requires the following materials to craft:

125 Snowflakes – Purchasable from the Trading Post, or as rewards for Wintersday event completion

50 Mystic Coins – collected from the daily logins, or purchasable from the Trading Post.

50 Superior Sigils of Mischief – Purchasable from the Trading Post for 3 gold and change each, or through opening Wintersday Gifts. It can also be crafted by Artificers, Huntsman and Weaponsmiths at rating 400.

at rating 400. 50 Sealed Packages of Snowballs – Purchasable from Charity Corps Seraph [Wintersday Skins] for 10 snowflakes and 7000 karma each

Magnanimous Obsidian Crystal

This trophy is also craftable only at the Mystic Forge and requires the following materials:

125 Snowflakes

50 Mystic Coins

50 Obsidian Shards – These can be obtained from an Ore Synthesiser in the Guild Ore Synthesizer, or they can be purchased in exchange for various currencies from various vendors.

1 Magnanimous Choir Bell – obtainable from the Charity Corps Seraph [Wintersday Skins] in Divinity’s Reach for 50 Snowflakes and 17,500 karma.

Winter Music Score

A consumable item that can only be obtained by completing songs in the Bell Choir Wintersday event a minimum of three times.

Champion’s Snowball

A consumable item obtained by winning at least three rounds of Snowball Mayhem during the Wintersday event.

Refurbished Toy

Consuming this food will also grant you 10,000 karma in-game and the collection completion requirement. It is obtained by completing 30 rounds of the Toypocalypse event during Wintersday.

Icy Aura

Image via ArenaNet

This consumable item grants you the collection completion and 10,000 karma on consumption, and it is only obtainable by fighting the World Boss, Jormag, three times during Wintersday. The claw of Jormag event is found in the Frostgorge Sound map every three hours.

Masterful Toast

This consumable is granted to those who down 10,000 Wintersday drinks obtained from Wintersday gifts and also gives you 10,000 karma as a reward when consumed. Completing this drinking challenge will also earn your character the title of Spirited Drinker.