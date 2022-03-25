How to create and link a SHiFT account to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Your SHiFT account allows you to redeem SHiFT codes and use the rewards they’re linked to in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, you can’t use them unless you create a SHiFT account. This guide explains how to create one and link it to your game so that you don’t miss out on any rewards.

How to create a SHiFT account in-game

When you first start Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be prompted to make a new SHiFT account. The game will open up a text box, and you need to enter your desired username. This won’t be used while you’re playing the game with friends because you choose a character name later. Pick any name that works for you and proceed. This creates a SHiFT account using the same credentials you do for your PSN, Xbox, or Epic Game Store account, depending on where you’re playing the game.

How to create a SHiFT account online

You can create a SHiFT account online by visiting the Gearbox SHiFT website. You’re free to use whatever credentials you like, but it’s easier to allow Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to make one for you and log in online whenever you see a SHiFT code that you want to redeem.