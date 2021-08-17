How to create and use custom rosters in Madden 22

While you do have the option to use the official rosters — including the updated ones — of Madden 22, you can also create your very own. If you don’t like the ratings that EA has given a certain player, you can certainly change those numbers if you want. Or, you could forget about doing any of the work and download a roster that someone else has created. So, how do you do any of this? Let’s take a look at how create custom rosters, how to download them, and most importantly, how to use them in Madden 22.

How to create custom rosters

To create a custom roster, select the NFL logo on the home screen. Then, select the ‘Edit Rosters’ option. From here, you can select the ‘Manage Players’ tab. Once you do that, you can edit players as you choose, ranging from players’ names, numbers, and ratings. You can also add existing free agents to new teams by following the same steps as before, but instead selecting the ‘Sign Free Agents’ option as opposed to ‘Manage Players.’ To trade players, select the ‘Trade Players’ tab.

If you want to create players in Madden 22, you will need to follow some different steps. Go back to the home screen and select the NFL logo. Instead of ‘Edit Rosters’, you will want to pick the ‘Creation Center’ option. Here, you will be able to create a custom player from scratch. Users can edit all aspects of the player, including ratings, names, and even the team that the custom player will belong to in your game.

After you have done what you need to do, make sure to save your rosters. To ensure that your roster is saved, go to the ‘Share & Manage Files’ upon selecting the Roster & Playbooks tab on the Main Menu, and then ‘Save Files.’ Scroll to the Roster section with LB/RB or L1/R1, and then save the roster.

How to use custom rosters

If you want to use the roster that you have made in Madden 22, go back to the ‘Share & Manage Files’ option. Select ‘Load and Delete Files’ and scroll back to the Rosters. Pick the roster you want to load with A/X, and that’s it.

Now, if you want to avoid all the hard work and use a roster made by the Madden community, go to ‘Download Community Files’ instead of ‘Load and Delete Files.’ Here, you will find a number of content made by the community, including playbooks, draft classes, and even custom rosters. Select a roster you want to use, download it, and then save it much like you would with any other custom roster.

If you want to use it in-game, just make sure to load it up, and you should be good to go from there.