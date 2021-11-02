How to cross a river in DogLife – Just Around the Riverbend Achievement

If you want to travel around as an animal in DogLife, you can expect ot encounter some interesting adventures along the way. One of these adventures is the daring attempt to cross a river. You’ll need to be careful because if you do not complete the mini-game associated with it, your animal could end up pretty hurt or worse. Here’s what you need to know about crossing a river in DogLife to receive the Just Around the Riverbend achievement.

Crossing a river in DogLife is a mini-game. However, you need to trigger that mini-game by exploring locations. We had the most success of having it appear by being a stray and wandering between territories. You can do this as a stray by going to the Activities tab and scrolling down to the Wander tab. You’ll be able to wander between streets you already know, or you can choose to find a new street entirely. There’s a chance that when you’re searching for a new street to live on, the river mini-game appears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mini-game is frogger, where you’ll need to cross through traffic, onto the backs of turtles and fallen trees in the river, and make it to the other side. You’ll have a small arrow key on the bottom of the screen that you’ll be using to direct your animal. You can move to the right, left, forward, and back. The game is all about timing, so it might take you a little bit of time to master it.

When you make it to the other side, you’ll receive the Just Around the Riverbend achievement, and you’ll be living on a new street.