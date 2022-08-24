How to customize your crosshair color in Valorant

While highly customizable and easy to tweak, Valorant’s crosshair settings have long since been lacking when it comes to color. While there had previously only been a total of eight color options available to choose from — red, white, pink, cyan, green, yellow, and two different mixed shades of green and yellow — you can now choose from virtually any color you can think of. All it takes to find your preferred crosshair color is an understanding of hexadecimal color values and a little bit of creativity.

Picking a custom crosshair color

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Valorant’s settings menu and click on the Crosshair tab at the top of the screen. Of the four sub-tabs within the crosshair menu, select the Primary section. The Primary menu manages crosshair shape and appearance options, which includes its color.

Related: Valorant crosshair code: How to export and import crosshair settings

From there, if you click on the color drop-down menu and scroll past the pre-existing options, you’ll find a new option named “custom.” Selecting the custom color will prompt you to enter a six-character hexadecimal code. The hex code you enter will correspond to a certain RGB-based color, changing your crosshair to that selected color.

Valorant’s crosshair menu doesn’t have a built-in visual hex color picker for you to select a color from, meaning that you’ll need to come prepared with your desired hex string. However, plenty of free hex color pickers exist online that you can use to find the crosshair color that’s right for you. Resources also exist to help you create the best Valorant crosshairs possible.