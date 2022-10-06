What are Shining Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

With each new Pokemon game, players get new regional creatures and mechanics. In Pokemon Violet and Scarlet, one of the newest additions is wild, Shining Pokemon and their mysterious powers. If you’ve found one of these cuties in your game, let’s break down what they are and why you might want to go on a few Shining Pokemon hunts of your own.

What are Shining Pokemon?

When you adventure out into the wilds, you can sometimes come upon Pokemon that sparkle and shine. These Shining Pokemon aren’t some special higher level or have deliberately better stats. Instead, they have unique terastallization types. For example, the standard Pikachu will have a lightning type. If you trade or capture the average Pikachu, it will probably have the Electric tera type. These Shining Pokemon not only will fight you in their terastallized form, but they also often have much more unique tera-type combinations. A Sparking Smoliv is more likely to have a Fire or Electric tera-type, which can be a frighteningly potent power combined with its default Grass/Normal type. If you love to min-max your Pokemon stats and types to concoct the most powerful combinations possible, some of these rare, wild Shining Pokemon will turn into vital members of your team.

Image via Nintendo

Where do you find Shining Pokemon?

Shining Pokemon can be found almost anywhere throughout Paldean. If it’s a location where random, wild Pokemon can spawn naturally, they’ll be there. The only difference with them is that you have to approach slowly, or they have a higher chance of running away. So, while on Shining Pokemon hunts, you might want to ditch bikes and endless sprinting for some more casual walking, just to make sure you don’t scare them off.

If you look at Shining Pokemon hunting objectively, it’s kind of similar to shiny hunting (just with a much higher encounter chance). While you won’t get the same bold color changes of shiny Pokemon, you can get unique tera combinations that put a fiery candelabra atop a Water-type Wigglet. And who doesn’t want a fireball cannon coming out of that little water-noodle’s mouth?