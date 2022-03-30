How to defeat giants in Elden Ring

Giants in Elden Ring are one of the first formidable foes encountered in the early game and beyond when Tarnished begin exploring the Lands Between. In fact, they game will actually throw one literally on top of you soon after getting your horse and setting out to explore towards the first story area. These monstrosities can look quite intimidating, with sagging skin and exposed guts, but they are actually not too difficult to outsmart, especially when utilizing the mobility of your trusty horse Torrent.

Most of the giants found throughout the game are in the open world. This works out in the players favor as although these behemoths are quite large, they are not the fastest creatures that the Tarnished will encounter. They will often swipe several times at the player, but usually give windows to counter after they miss a few times. Their legs are their weakness, and getting in enough jabs to their knees will usually result in the monster falling over and allowing free hits. The head is also a point of weakness, which is another thing to aim for when given the opportunity. Keeping distance on Torrent while the giant throws a tantrum is advised, and dodge rolling between blows will help when your horse is unavailable.

Casters can also utilize much of the same strategy. Targeting the head and knees with spells such as Magic Glintblade or Rock Sling will usually bring the creature to its knees as long as you still dodge accordingly. Be sure to watch out for their ranged scream, which can stop you in place for a moment.

Players will encounter giants quite often in Elden Ring. As you get further into the Lands Between, you might just get a chance to prove you’re a giant slaying master. As with any large creature on two legs, it is often a safe bet to go for the knees and either keep distance or stay behind and underneath them. Size does not always mean scary.