How to get the Rock Sling spell in Elden Ring

Early on as an Intelligence-based spellcaster in Elden Ring, a big goal is to find some upgrades to your book of spells. You might be able to get by with Glintstone Pebbles for a while, but eventually you’ll want something with a little more punch. Luckily, the Rock Sling spell is easy enough to pick up, especially if you’re already in the area for its partner, the Meteorite Staff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Rock Sling spell, you will have to brave Caelid and its Swamp of Aeonia, which is plagued by Scarlet Rot. This means you’ll be best off riding Torrent, to avoid infection. Once you reach the Swamp, head to the Street of Sages Ruins in its northwest corner and find the large ruined building that’s overrun by mushroom-headed poison casters.

In this ruin, there will be a passage that leads underground (shown below). Head down these stairs quickly, as the casters will likely be in hot pursuit. At the bottom, open the door to the underground room. You will find the Rock Sling spell in the chest here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are couple of things to keep in mind about the Rock Sling spell. First, you’ll need 18 Intelligence in order to memorize the spell. Odds are, you’ll also be picking up the Meteorite Staff mentioned earlier, and if that’s the case, remember that Gravity spells like Rock Sling get bonus scaling while you’re using that weapon. Lastly, although Rock Sling is a big damage-dealer that adds considerable poise damage as well, it does have a long casting animation, which you may not be used to if you’ve been relying on Glintstone sorceries to this point.

