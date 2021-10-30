How to defeat Grand Unifier Raker in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Grand Unifier Raker might not be the nicest person in the world, but he does make for an impressive boss in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Towards the end of the game, the team will get their chance to take him on, and it won’t be easy.



Raker will do impress area of effect damage, can shield himself, and can also lock down the Guardians, so you will need to be careful during this fight.

The first portion of the fight involves taking out his bodyguards. Just use the correct elemental type against them to stun them up, then cycle single target damage abilities on them to take them out. Make sure you stay mobile, to avoid their various attacks. Once they have all been killed, it is time to focus on Raker himself.

Raker will have a large shield that you will need to get rid of. It will be shown as a gold, transparent bar over his health bar. Use regular attacks to get rid of it, or prepare to tangle him up in Groot’s abilities and then unleash the team on him. When his shield is gone, use Star-Lord’s rapid-fire ability to do as much damage as you can before it comes back up.

The Raker fight mostly boils down to dodging his attacks, wiping his shield, then unleashing as much damage on him as you can. There are two awkward things he does that you’ll need to work around. The first is that he will trap you in a strange golden box. This is fine, as you can just double jump out of it without major issues. The second is far more awkward.

Raker will plunge the entire battlefield into almost total darkness, launching his attacks at you from out of the murky depths. These attacks have indicators on the ground, so instead of looking for Raker, keep your eyes down and prepare to dodge the indicators that come your way. It won’t last for long, but it can be annoying.

This fight really boils down to repetition. You just need to follow the above steps to work through each phase of his health bar. As he gets close to defeat, Raker will hit a kind of “enrage” mechanic and just start spamming his abilities like crazy, so make sure you stay alert.