Gym Leader Kofu will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will need to battle against them to earn their respective Gym Badge, advancing your journey through the Victory Road story. However, when you arrive at Kofu’s Gym, they dash away and rush to the market, leaving their wallet behind. You will need to return it to Kofu if you want to challenge them to a battle. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Gym Leader Kofu to give him his wallet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Kofu to return his wallet Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The lobbyist who hands you Kofu’s wallet will mention his making his way to the market. You can find the market Kofu frequently visits not too far away from his city, Cascarrafa. You will want to make your way to the west of your current position. The best and quickest route to reach Kofu is to go through Asado Desert, which features several Pokémon for you to battle against, or you can avoid them to focus on your goal. Depending on your Pokémon’s levels, the option will vary.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The town Kofu is at the market for is Porto Marinada. If you’ve already visited this city, you can fly to the nearby Pokémon Center and immediately make it to this location. After flying there, you can make your way over to the city anytime. Follow the pathway down the city, and you can find Kofu at the center of the market. However, after approaching Kofu, his apprentice stops you, and you’ll have to battle against him. He has two Pokémon, a Floatzel and a Clauncher. Both of them are going to be Water-types, so we recommend using a Grass or Electric-type against them or these attacks to counter them properly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve defeated Kofu’s apprentice, you can hand Kofu his wallet. However, the next step of the challenge is to get the make-or-break bid on the item Kofu wants to purchase, the rare seaweed from the Hoenn region. Kofu will give you 50,000 money to use in the auction, and you need to choose the winning bet to make sure you beat others but come out on top. There is a particular order you want to go when making the bids. We recommend keeping it in the lower range. You want to bet 10,000, following a 30,000 bid, and then a final 45,000. By following this order, you’ll walk away with the seaweed for Kofu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The money you have leftover becomes a tip from Kofu, and you can keep it. This will complete the Gym Challenge, and you can challenge Kofu to a Gym Battle.