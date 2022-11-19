How to defeat Iron Treads, the Quaking Earth Titan in Pokemon Violet

There are five Titans for you to battle against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are massive Pokémon you will need to fight that are scattered throughout the Paldea region. Battling them is apart of the Path of Legends, one of the three major story arcs you will need to complete before you reach the end of the game. One of them is the Quaking Erath Titan, Iron Treads. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Iron Treads, the Quaking Earth Titan in Pokémon Violet. It is exclusive to Violet.

How to beat Iron Treads in Pokémon Violet

Iron Treads is a massive Pokémon that can find rolling around the center of the Asado Desert on the west side of Paldea. The battle will begin immediately when you reach this location and approach Iron Treads.

Iron Treads is a massive Pokémon. It will be a Ground and Steel-type, making it weak against Fire, Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. It will be resistant against Normal, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves, giving you a handful of options to focus on to defeat this Pokémon. We would recommend using Fighting or Water-types, but if you have a Pokémon that can use Fire-type moves, this would be a good way to take advantage of Iron Treads’ Steel-type.

Like the other Titan Pokémon, Iron Treads will have a second phase. Once you defeat it, the Pokémon will roll away to the south of your current position, and it will eat a herb to power itself up. We recommend using this time for your Pokémon to rest and recover their strength. In the next battle, Arven will join with a Scovillain, which is super-effective against Iron Treads.

After this battle, you will have defeated the Quaking Ground Titan, and you can progress through the next beat in the Path of Legends story.