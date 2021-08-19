How to defeat Klaw in Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda

The chaotic final battle of Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda has you fighting against Ulysses Klaue, also just known as Klaw — but he’s now in a new, dangerous sonic form. Shuri has done some finagling to allow you to properly fight Klaw, but he’ll have Crossbones at his side to make things even harder for you. If that already sounds bad enough, they have five turrets firing at the city of Birnin Zana.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll begin the fight alone against Klaw, surrounded by an impenetrable dome. This is a close-quarters encounter, so pay attention to his moves; remember that you can parry yellow attacks, which for Black Panther, will build up intrinsic energy. Red attacks, however, generally cannot be countered. Once you’ve damaged Klaw enough, the dome will disappear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immediately after this, start pelting one of the five turrets with ranged attacks to destroy it. There will be a timer counting down to the city’s destruction, but destroying a turret will add time. After destroying one, the rest will be shielded.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to put up with both Klaw and Crossbones, and you should recognize Crossbones’ movements and attacks from your previous encounter with him. He will also drop mines, indicated by glowing red circles — obviously, avoid them. If you need more health, there are crates with health that you can bust open near the door you entered from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Watch out for AOE attacks from Crossbones and arm swings and sonic cannon attacks from Klaw — while Klaw is the main baddie here, you should actually focus on Crossbones — if you fill up his stagger meter, the turrets will be vulnerable to your attacks. Once Crossbones is staggered and surrounded by a red bubble shield, destroy a turret with ranged attacks to add more to the timer. After destroying a turret, they will again be shielded, and you’ll have to fight Klaw again in his own red dome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, after destroying most of the turrets, Crossbones will flee. Fight Klaw one more time in the dome, and after that, you and the team can concentrate on fighting him alone. Klaw will unleash more powerful attacks, aiming his sonic cannon at you and unleashing massive AOE attacks that you’ll need to run away from or jump over — luckily, these are both pretty easily telegraphed with visual indicators. The most annoying attack will disrupt your vision, which you may have encountered from earlier mob enemies. Continue to wail on Klaw and be wary of your health for that final push, and this would-be colonizer will finally be defeated.