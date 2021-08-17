How long is Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda? – Full mission list

Developer Crystal Dynamics promised that War for Wakanda will be the biggest content update for Marvel’s Avengers yet, and from a pure count of playtime hours, that certainly appears to be the case. War for Wakanda introduces King T’Challa, the Black Panther, to the playable roster of heroes, and it continues the story depicting the fight against A.I.M., who gains Ulysses Klaue and Crossbones as allies. But how long will this expansive story campaign take?

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have touted that War for Wakanda will bump up the story content for Marvel’s Avengers as a whole to up to 25 hours. While initial reports misconstrued this as War for Wakanda having 25 hours of story, this is not the case. When you consider the lengths of the original Reassemble campaign, Kate Bishop’s Taking Aim mission chain, and Hawkeye’s Future Imperfect mission chain, War for Wakanda should take around 10 to 12 hours to complete, on par with the original campaign.

The full list of missions is below, though only the missions highlighted in bold support multiplayer and are replayable on the War Table. As one might guess, all of the missions in the War for Wakanda campaign take place in the Wakanda biome, which you can find in Africa on the War Table map.

The Way It Began…

This guide is in progress.