Boss fights are one of the most fun parts of any Resident Evil game and Resident Evil Village is packed with bosses for you to take on. In addition to the campaign, you can also complete the Shadows of Rose DLC where there are even more enemies to face. Returning from the end of Village, Mother Miranda makes an appearance as the final boss of the DLC. This guide will show you how to defeat Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Mother Miranda boss guide in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Just like in the main game, Mother Miranda is the final boss of the Shadows of Rose DLC. This time, however, she is quicker and deadlier than ever before. Before the fight, Rose will get access to some newfound powers allowing you to dodge and absorb attacks that Miranda dishes out. If only you had these abilities against Eveline.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The start of the fight consists of Miranda flying around before diving toward you rapidly. These attacks are fairly easy to see coming. Use your new dodge ability to jump out of the way and then use Rose’s powers to stun Miranda when she gets close. Once Miranda is stunned, unload some bullets into her, preferably from the shotgun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After damaging Miranda a bit, she will occasionally make the arena go dark just like in the fight during the campaign. During this time, try to keep an eye out for her as she dives through the darkness to try and damage you. The darkness will disappear after a few minutes and the fight will go back to normal. Miranda will also summon the Megamycete to launch black streaks of mold. Strafe to the sides to avoid incoming attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Later in the fight, Miranda will start throwing out orbs of energy. When this happens, use Rose’s powers to absorb the ranged attacks. This will refill Rose’s power meter. After absorbing the attacks, you can use Rose’s powers to unleash the Megamycete against Miranda. Do this when Miranda gets close to heavily damage and stun her before unloading on her with whichever gun you choose. When the fight is about over, you will get prompted to use Rose’s powers one final time before knocking Miranda down and ending her for good.