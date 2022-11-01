While there are a lot of different weapons you will get your hands on throughout the main campaign of Resident Evil Village, there are only two weapons you can get in the Shadows of Rose DLC; the LEMI and the shotgun. While the starting pistol is useful and an all-around decent weapon, nothing is quite as useful as the shotgun, especially when it comes to taking down larger enemies. This guide will show you how to get the shotgun in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose.

Shotgun location in Resident Evil Village – Shadows of Rose

Unless you aren’t paying attention, you shouldn’t miss the shotgun in Castle Dimitrescu in the Shadows of Rose DLC. After escaping Duke’s creatures for the first time, head back to the main hall and go through the doors to the dining room to find the shotgun sitting behind a few iron bars. The only hint that you get for obtaining this powerful weapon is the three-eye symbol behind it. While you may want to get this weapon right away, you will have to wait until you are almost done with the area to get it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the first half of the DLC, you will collect keys to help you obtain the masks that are scattered about the castle. The two keys that you can find are the Monocular Key and the Triocular Key. These keys allow you to get further into the DLC by unlocking the eye doors. Before you can obtain the shotgun, you will need to grab the Triocular Key which can be found in the painting room at the top of the stairs in the main hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the painting room, you will need to solve the painting puzzle by making the predator paintings align with their prey. Once this is done, the bars in the back of the room will lower and allow you to get the key. Use this key on the case containing the shotgun in the dining room to obtain the shotgun. You can make ammo for the shotgun by combining gunpowder with rusted scrap.